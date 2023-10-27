HOUSTON (KIAH) Here’s a quick list of things to this Halloween weekend!
Halloween Weather Outlook
- 15th Annual Montrose Halloween Pub Crawl
- Spirits and Skeletons at Houston Museum of Natural Science
- Ken and Barbie Halloween Party at Red Lion Pub
- LetsDoThisHouston: 3rd Ward Tours hosts 90s Hip Hop & R&B Costume Bike Ride through the city
- POST Halloween Ball
- #’s Numbers Underworld Halloween Bash
- Discoween with Disco Expressions at The Continental Club
- Haunted House at Imperial Park
- Day of the Dead in Kemah
- 23rd Annual Día de Muertos Festival!
- Dia de los Muertos East End – 2023