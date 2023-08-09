HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, handyman downtown Houston camera stopped by the Miller Outdoor Theater for a special celebration.

The theater continues to celebrate its 100th season with Uptown: A Celebration of Soul. The live R&B concert in Hermann Park is this Friday night and starts at 8:30 p.m..

Wondering what you’ll see? Imagine Bruno Mars-caliber stage presence with the best vocals along with non-stop choreography, like the men of Uptown with a modern sound and hits from today that will sure have you dancing on the hill.