HOUSTON (KIAH) – The weekend may look bleak for those who aren’t into sports, but there still is a lot to look forward to this weekend outside of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four. In the Weekend Look-Ahead, we’ve got you covered, detailing a few events you can plan for your weekend ahead.

Friday and Saturday

If you aren’t into sports but would like to be nearby, The City Market will be hosting an 2-day shopping event in and around the Bayou City Event Center and NRG kicking off Friday. Shoppers can find Jewelry, fashion, home décor, gourmet foods, and more at 60 carefully selected booths placed around the area. All funds collected will go towards scholarships for The Huston Junior Forum, which dedicates man hours to helping the community in underserved areas. You can find a full outline of what to expect here.

All weekend

The Sugarland Arts Festival is also back for it’s second year. The two day event will b showcasing the best, local, national, and international artists. This years festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, including a wide range of arts form sculptures, jewelry, and pottery to glass art, wine, and beer. It all goes down Saturday and will continue through Sunday at the Smart Financial Center Plaza.

Saturday, April 1

If you’re in the mood to get fit the weekend, Houston Parks and Recreation is hosting “Fit Fest” at the newly reopened Alief Neighborhood Center and Park. The event will kick off at 10 a.m., Saturday hosting and packed full day of physical fitness activities. It will feature youth sports clinics, Zumba classes Hip- Hop step, and fun activities the family can join into.

Here’s one for the animal lovers! The Houston SPCA will be hosting its spring open house Saturday to help promote animal lovers to adopt a furry sidekick. It won’t only be the perfect opportunity to adopt a pet but will be filled to the brim with fun activities for the entire family. The open house event will be from noon to 4 p.m. featuring egg hunts, barn chats, an inside look at the kitten nursery, and beer tasting samples from Eureka Heights Beer Garden. All activities are free, so get your paws in on the action. You can view all available adoptable pets in advance here.

Texas City Arts Festival is making a stop in Houston this weekend. The festival travels all across Texas, showcasing more 700 works or art. They also offer workshop, art displays, prize money, and even scholarship opportunities. The festival kicks off Saturday, April 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charles Doyle Convention Center. But you can also swing by Sunday through Wednesday next week from 10 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 2 through the end of the week

To close the weekend Sunday, is the start of an amazing week effort to promote black business. Black Restaurant Week is a week long effort dedicated to highlighting black owned restaurants around Houston. There will be a long list of cuisine options to fill your appetite throughout the week, including vegan options. You may want to use this time to check out your favorite black owned restaurant but you’re also encouraged to try something new.

For a follow up on how the weekend panned out, check back in with us on Monday for our Weekend-Wrap Up.