New Student Online Registration for Katy ISD

HOUSTON (KIAH) – In the weekend look ahead this week, it’s back-to-school season and new student online registration reopens today for Katy ISD. It is recommended that parents have their documents prepared and ready to upload before applying online. Parents should have:

proof of residence: which could be a utility bill or a lease agreement

official birth certificate or passport of the student

government-issued identification card of person registering student

proof of immunization

report card or transcript

Back-to-School Birth Certificate Event

Happening this Saturday, Harris County Clerk hosting the third annual ‘Back-to- School Birth Certificate event. The first 50 people in line will be able to get one birth certificate free of charge. This event is focusing on issuing birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for school registration. The back to school event will take place at HCCO’s Pasadena annex (John Phelps Courthouse), 101 S. Richey Street. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Backpacks, school supplies, and other items will be distributed as well. These are a few of the requirements to apply.

Applicants must have been born in the state of Texas

Must be the person named on the certificate.

Have a valid photo id, such as a driver’s license, federal or state id card, military id, u.s. passport and or supporting documents

A completed birth certificate application.

Payment of $23.00 (cash or credit card)

Humane Society partners with Harris County Juvenile Probation Department

Today, Houston Humane Society is partnering up with Harris County Juvenile Probation Department for the ‘pawsitive’ pup program, an opportunity for youth working with officers to responsibly train and bond with a dog of their own. The event will be Friday at the Houston Humane Society located at 14700 Almeda Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. With the officers’ guidance, youth will learn hands-on training techniques to increase the human-animal bond and provide companionship, trust and confidence for both the youth and dogs in the program. After training, the dogs will relocate to the HCJPD facility to begin work with their youth.

U.S. Department Health and Human Services Secretary visits Houston

Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is visiting Houston to highlight the Biden-Harris’s administration’s efforts to ensure people eligible for Medicaid and CHIP retain their coverage during the renewal process. Secretary Becerra will be visiting Hope Health & Wellness Center from 12:15 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. located at 13930 Bellaire Boulevard. This federally qualified health center that offers comprehensive primary health services in five locations across Houston for diverse populations of refugees, immigrants, and socio-economically disadvantaged individuals.

National Waterpark Day

Today is National Waterpark Day and what other way to celebrate then to head over to a waterpark! Typhoon Texas is inviting everyone to hop into the holiday with a giant, Texas-sized Ice Dump into the tidal wave bay wave pool at their waterpark. Friday at precisely 12:45 p.m., team members will line up along the waterpark’s wave pool for the simultaneous ice dump providing families with a one-of-a-kind summertime cool down. Later at 3 p.m. they will unveil an amazing ice sculpture to create the look and feel of a chilly day! Plus, they will extended hours from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. to celebrate the holiday.