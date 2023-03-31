HOUSTON (KIAH) – The look ahead to the weekend is looking bright with a slew of events that will keep the ball rolling as the NCAA Men’s Final Four weekend kicks off. Fans will have a wide range of events to choose from to get their head in the game. Here’s a play-by-play of what you can expect Final Four fans to get wrapped into this weekend.

Friday, March 31

It all kicks off Friday morning with the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday at NRG Stadium. The Men’s Final Four teams will step on the court for open practices. This will be followed by the NABC All-Star game. Admission is free to the public as well as parking. You can find a full roster of the practice lineups as well as the game here.

Friday there will be the Men’s Final Four Tip-off Tailgate presented by Nissan all weekend long as well as Monday right before the Championship game. Fans will get to enjoy pep rallies, music performances, activities, basketball courts, backyard games, and plenty of food and drinks. It will be held in the Blue Lot of NRG Stadium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A full schedule and list of activities that will be available at the tailgates can be found here.

Meg Thee Stallion will be the headlining performer at the March Madness Music Festival and AT&T Block party that will kick off Friday. There will be a concert every day this weekend at Discovery Green with performances from Lil NasX, Tim McGraw, and Keith Urban. The concerts will happen every day except Monday from 3 or 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. A full list of all the performers and special guest for opening day can be found here.

The Men’s Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One will be every day including Monday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Fans can enjoy celebrity special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings, giveaways, merch, and so much more throughout the weekend. Activities will be all day long from noon until 8 p.m. everyday.

Saturday, April 1

Saturday, fans will be able to walk, run , or jog through on a 4-mile course at the Men’s Final Four 4-Miler event. It will begin and end at Hermann Square in Downtown Houston. Each person who participates will receive a medal, a t-shirt and a free ticket to the Men’s Final Four Fan Fest.

The NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Championship Semifinals at NRG will be the icing on the final four weekend cake Saturday, featuring the final four teams. Tip off for FAU vs. San Diego St. will be at 5:09 p.m. at NRG Stadium, and Miami vs. UCONN will tip off at 7:49 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

The Final Four Dribble presented by Buick will have the city bouncing on Sunday. Youth fans under the age of 18 are all invited to attend this unique and free parade event where thousands of fans will be dribbling a 3/4 mile course to the Final Four Fan Fest. The dribbling will begin at 1 p.m. from Herman Square at City Hall.

Monday, April 3

The Men’s Final Four Tip-off tailgate will again be your pregame destination on Monday in the blue lot of NRG from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., which will all lead right up to the Championship game! Tip-off to the highly anticipated championship game between to two final NCAA Men’s Basketball teams is set for 8:20 p.m. Monday night at NRG Stadium.

Plan your weekend wisely and sign-up while you can. Safety and security polices that will be in effect at all Final Four events for the weekend can be found here.