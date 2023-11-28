HOUSTON (KIAH) — Enjoy Beyoncé? How about a Beyoncé themed brunch with your friends? Now you can, this weekend. All five The Union Kitchen locations in the Houston area will host a special Beyoncé-themed brunch on Saturday, December 2nd, coinciding with the pop star’s new concert film “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

In addition to their weekly brunches, executive chef James Lundy has created a menu inspired by Beyoncé, including cocktails like the “Queen Bey” with lychee liqueur and brandy and the bubbly “Destiny’s Child” bubbles board. Special food items include the sweet “Blue Ivy” blueberry muffins, spicy “The Heated” chicken and waffle sliders with hash browns, and rainbow-sprinkled “The Disco Cakes” pancakes.

The family-friendly event encourages guests of all ages to enjoy the sing-along Beyoncé soundtrack, themed swag and surprises, and Instagram-worthy Bey-inspired menu items. Reservations are recommended for the event at www.theunionkitchen.com.

The Beehive by Union Kitchen. Photos by Waterdog and Rabbit

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 2, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: All five The Union Kitchen locations in Houston, including:

Memorial (12538 Memorial Dr., Space 10, Houston, TX 77024)

(12538 Memorial Dr., Space 10, Houston, TX 77024) Oak Forest (3452 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018)

(3452 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018) Cypress (9955 Barker Cypress Rd Suite, #104, Cypress, TX 77433)

(9955 Barker Cypress Rd Suite, #104, Cypress, TX 77433) Katy (9920 Gaston Rd, #100, Katy, TX 77494)

(9920 Gaston Rd, #100, Katy, TX 77494) Kingwood (23918 US-59, Kingwood, TX 77339)

WHO: Houston-area members of the ‘Beyhive’ and their families and friends