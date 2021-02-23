Winter Storm 2021 Resources

GET HELP

FEMA Apply for disaster assistance

Download the @FEMA App and/or call 1-800-621-3362

Visit the Texas state page for more localized information.

Get help from folks who will be happy to help you:

Find free groceries near your home

Sign up for nutrition benefits like SNAP (food stamps)

Connect to other helpful services

If you or someone you know has been impacted by the recent winter storm, contact 844-965-1386 for assistance. Please note, the hotline will remain open through March 5th. pic.twitter.com/fAaB6fWNuq — Houston Habitat (@HoustonHabitat) February 22, 2021

Get a Senior Box Find a meal site or Kids Cafe and more by clicking the map below to find a location near you. Keep in mind “due to power and water issues, not all locations are operational. You’re advised to call ahead of time.

DONATE