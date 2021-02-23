Winter Storm 2021 Resources

GET HELP
AAA Disaster Relief Claims Resolution Services
FEMA Apply for disaster assistance
Download the @FEMA App and/or call 1-800-621-3362
Businesses >> www.sba.gov/services/disasterassistance
Visit the Texas state page for more localized information.
- FEMA Region 6
- Region 6 Twitter
- National Referral List
- Ready.gov water safety and treatment tips
- FEMA in your language
- Disaster Distress Helpline
- Small Business Administration
- Texas Department of Insurance
Feeding Texas
Get help from folks who will be happy to help you:
- Find free groceries near your home
- Sign up for nutrition benefits like SNAP (food stamps)
- Connect to other helpful services
Houston Habitat
Houston Food Bank
Get a Senior Box Find a meal site or Kids Cafe and more by clicking the map below to find a location near you. Keep in mind “due to power and water issues, not all locations are operational. You’re advised to call ahead of time.