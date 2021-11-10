Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
No Wait Weather
Flood
NO WAIT WEATHER Stories
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
High Water Areas
Warnings
Weather Wednesday Kidcast
Outside/Inside
Working In the Weather
SkyTracker Camera Network
“Prepare and Protect,” A Hurricane Special
“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston
Closures
NO WAIT TRAFFIC
Houston Highways
Road Rules
Traffic Map
NO WAIT TRAFFIC Stories
Check Your Flight
METRO
SkyTracker Camera Network
LOCAL NEWS
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Houston Happens
Houston Headlines
Houston Sports Show
H-Town High School Sports
COVID-19
School Districts
Space Exploration
Texas News
SkyTracker Camera Network
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Houston ISD hosting multiple job fairs
Top Stories
Military Members: Here’s where veterans can eat free on Veteran’s Day
Celebrating a local veteran: Llayron Clarkson
Surf’s up in Galveston
Video
Gov. Abbott sends another letter to TEA, doubles down on claims of porn in public schools
NATIONAL NEWS
Veterans Voices
China 2022
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report
Business News
Washington D.C. News
Entertainment
Mystery Wire
BestReviews
Nation/World News
Politics
Sports
Technology
WATCH
Watch Live
Antenna TV
NewsNation Now
SkyTracker Camera Network
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For CW39
Contests
About Us
Rescan your TV
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Shows
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
KIAH Mobile Apps
Daily Newsletter
Regional News Partners
Search
Search
Search
Become a CW39 Houston Sales Rep
Close
You have been added to No Wait Weather + Traffic Newsletter
Subscribe Now
No Wait Weather + Traffic
Sign Up
Name
(required)
Email
(required)
Phone
(required)
Weekday Time Availability
(required)
8AM – 11AM
11AM – 2PM
2PM – 5PM
Best day to contact you
(required)
Copy and Paste your resume below
Submit
FOLLOW CW39
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Houston weather: A pair of cold fronts before the weekend
Galveston surf forecast
Automakers must add tech to stop drunken driving, Congress says
Is the 2021 hurricane season over?
Video
Houston weather: warming ahead of a Veterans Day cold front
Video
Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland
Video
Veterans Day 2021: Freebies, discounts
Students celebrate an ‘EXTREME WEATHER’ National #STEAM Day
Video
Fog to sunshine Monday | 7 Day forecast
Video
Aspiring border agent, dancer, engineer among dead at Astroworld concert
Video
Explainer: How US rules on international travel are changing
Video
Q&A: How does Texas’ power grid fare as we head into the winter months?
Video
Cars with the greatest price hikes in each state
Another pleasant afternoon | Strong front coming for Veterans Day
TX Gulf Coast Red Cross urging residents to test smoke alarms this weekend
How long will the chilly temps last in Houston?
Video
2021 hurricane season uses up name list for only 3rd time in history
Video
Weekend plans at the coast
Video
TxDOT urges drivers to end 21-year daily death streak
Messy weather clears by weekend
Video
More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Don't Miss
Automakers must add tech to stop drunken driving, Congress says
American Airlines flight attendants to get extra pay
Cars with the greatest price hikes in each state
Family Engagement | TxDOT, CDC has ways to keep teen drivers safe
TxDOT urges drivers to end 21-year daily death streak
Airbnb to crack down on New Year’s Eve parties in Houston area
Road Rules: What to do if you are in an accident
Video